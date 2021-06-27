DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Cap of $340,149.09

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $340,149.09 and approximately $535.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

