Datarius Credit Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $44,837.57 and approximately $58.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

