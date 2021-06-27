DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $638,354.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.17 or 1.00175640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

