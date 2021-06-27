Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock worth $6,475,087. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

