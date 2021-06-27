DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $21.37 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,058,227 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

