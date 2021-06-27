DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0052 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $889,838.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,058,227 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

