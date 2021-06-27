DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $113.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $382,837.29 and approximately $113.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

