DECOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $112,058.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00316104 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007751 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,064,911 coins and its circulating supply is 55,011,589 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

