Deeper Network Trading Down 24.7% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

