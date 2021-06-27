DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.24 million and $1,294.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051706 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00035309 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,518,027 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

