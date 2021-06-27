Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DELL stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

