Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.
DELL stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $104.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
