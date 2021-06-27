DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00247717 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.54 or 0.00742810 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

