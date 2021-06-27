DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 212.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of DermTech worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

