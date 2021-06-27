Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $50,916.56

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $50,916.56 and $22,063.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

