Dev Protocol Price Reaches $3.03 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00009138 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $179,557.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00351645 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

