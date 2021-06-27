DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.