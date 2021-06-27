DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.