DIGG (DIGG) Price Up 17.2% This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $22,232.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $26,780.81 or 0.80526797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 308 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

