Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $319,252.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $3.24 million and $319,252.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00135292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

