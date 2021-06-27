DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $20.37 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $20.37 million and $515,052.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00367673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.01274520 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,911,910 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

