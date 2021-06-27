Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Hits $396,770.69 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $396,770.69 and approximately $231.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,512,033 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

