Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Diodes worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

