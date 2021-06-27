DistX (DISTX) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, DistX has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $20,759.42 and approximately $37,577.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00107897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00160719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.87 or 0.99883114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

