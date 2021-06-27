DistX Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. DistX has a total market cap of $19,094.36 and approximately $38,883.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

