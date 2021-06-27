Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $172.45 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000979 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

