Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $33.56 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $33.56 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00381260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011085 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,200,947,235 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.