Dogecoin Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $31.82 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00383253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011132 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,200,947,235 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.