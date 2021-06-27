Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 2,468,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

