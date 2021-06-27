DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head to Head Analysis

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.95 -$54.53 million N/A N/A DraftKings $614.53 million 33.71 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.72

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genius Sports and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 32.50%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than DraftKings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51%

Summary

Genius Sports beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

