DREP [old] Trading Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00069688 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

