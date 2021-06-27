DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,323.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

