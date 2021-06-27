DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $269.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

