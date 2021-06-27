DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 103,072 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,072 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 7.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PayPal worth $723,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.