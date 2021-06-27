DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,433 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Global Payments worth $167,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

GPN stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.