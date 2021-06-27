DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Fortinet worth $137,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

