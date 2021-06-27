DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 33,296 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $347,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE:V opened at $237.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

