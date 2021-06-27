Duality Advisers LP Acquires 4,885 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $91.56 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.