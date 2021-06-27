Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,286 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 202.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.