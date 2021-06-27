Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,640,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

