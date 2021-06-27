Duality Advisers LP Buys 17,728 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $8,213,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

