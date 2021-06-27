Duality Advisers LP Buys 33,450 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 397.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.72 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

