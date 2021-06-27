Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.93 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

