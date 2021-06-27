Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 400.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

