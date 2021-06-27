Duality Advisers LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autohome by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autohome by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $64.61 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

