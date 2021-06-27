Duality Advisers LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

