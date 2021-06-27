Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.01 Million in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.54 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

