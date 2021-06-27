Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.05 Million in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

