Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.17 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

