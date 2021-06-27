Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.22 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

