Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

AEIS stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

